Politics Serb arrested for "illegal crossing" of administrative line The Kosovo police have arrested "a Serbian citizen" for "illegally crossing" the administrative line (between Kosovo and central Serbia). Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 12:16

Radio Kontakt Plus is reporting this on Tuesday, adding that the man was detained around 19:40 hours CET on Monday, in the municipality of Ranilug.

"Regular court procedure has been launched against the suspect," the Kosovo police said in a press release sent to the radio station