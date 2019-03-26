Politics Paraguay will not recognize Kosovo - president First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic spoke on Monday in Asuncion with President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 09:56 Tweet Share (Serbian MFA)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "bilateral relations of the two countries, which they described as friendly."

They also spoke about the possibilities for improving cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, with the emphasis on the improvement of economic cooperation.



Benitez underlined that Paraguay stands firm on its position of non-recognition of the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo and on the necessity of respect for international law.