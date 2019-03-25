Politics "Get ready for truth" Power in Serbia is won in elections, says President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 25, 2019 | 10:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

At the same time, his message to that part of the opposition gathered around the Alliance for Serbia was to "get ready for the truth".

"Power is won in this country in elections, and those who want it in another way - let them spell it out, and not hide behind children and behind all those who are, with or without reason, dissatisfied - nor behind stupid jokes" Vucic said.



In an opinion piece for Monday's edition of Srpski Telegraf, the president reiterated that the opposition should finally tell the people what they want: elections, or his head.