Politics Haradinaj denies Pristina's involvement in Belgrade protests Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has said that "Kosovo has its problems" and that he "has no intention of dealing with Serbia." Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 10:20

He described statements about a planned intervention in northern Kosovo as statements "for internal use of Serbian politicians."

After the Kosovo government session on Tuesday, Haradinaj said that "Serbia is facing internal problems which it is connecting in various ways with Kosovo."



"Pristina has its own worries, we have no capacity to deal with Serbia, we are being misused there. The statements that allegedly the North (of Kosovo) is being endangered are used for internal consumption in Serbia,” Haradinaj said.



According to Beta agency, he said that the EU "should influence Serbia not to get involved in these issues," adding that Pristina was "not in the least involved in events in Serbia."



Tanjug reported late on Tuesday that Haradinaj denied Pristina's involvement in protests in Belgrade. He also repeated that "the dialogue with Belgrade cannot be conditions with revoking taxes (on goods from central Serbia)."