Politics PM presents education reforms to Yale students Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Monday in Belgrade with a delegation of students from the Yale School of Management who are on a study tour in the Balkans. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 14:37

The prime minister welcomed them and introduced them to the current reforms that are being implemented in the field of digitization and education, the government said on its website.

She explained that the aim of these reforms is to increase the competitiveness of the market and create a favorable business environment, which will be stimulating and safe for new investments, but also attractive for young professionals.



During the meeting with Brnabic, Yale students presented their impressions after visiting many organizations, companies and startup companies in Serbia and expressed their interest in the reforms that are being implemented in all areas of society.