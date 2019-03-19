Politics Vucic meets with Dodik President Aleksandar Vucic met on Tuesday in Belgrade with Bosnia-Herzeogivna (BiH) Presidency Chairman Milorad Dodik. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 13:56 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They are expected to address the press after the meeting, held at the Presidency of Serbia.

Dodik earlier today stated that the meeting will concern current events, as well as infrastructure and strategic projects, primarily the Belgrade-Bijeljina highway.



"Our cooperation has a continuity, at least once a month we meet and we are talking about ongoing events and strategic and infrastructure projects that we are developing together, and above all the Belgrade-Bijeljina highway," Dodik told TV Pink.



He added that the plan is to begin construction of this route in June.



"We are preparing to move forward. We are in the final phase of talks about the road sections, they are divided and we want to 'attack' everything at once, and in the next five or six years I think that we could have a significant part of the job done," Dodik said.