President: Pardon all protesters, except violent ones President Aleksandar Vucic has asked the competent authorities to pardon and release all detained participants of last weekend's protests in Belgrade. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 09:41

Vucic asked for all protesters who were handed down misdemeanor sentences for entering by force the building of the public broadcaster RTS on Saturday, and during a protest in front of the Serbian Presidency the next day, Tanjug said it learned from the cabinet of the president of the Republic.

The president, however, said that he would never pardon those who carried a chainsaw, and attacked police officers during the protest.



Over the last two days, the police detained 18 people in connection with the protests and the storming of the RTS building. Seven people received their sentences before the Misdemeanor Court.



Three people were detained on suspicion that they violently entered the RTS premises, made threats using a chainsaw, broke glass and behaved recklessly towards the public service's employees and police officers.