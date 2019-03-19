Politics "EU membership remains Serbia's foreign policy priority" First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic spoke with on Monday with representatives of the European Council on Foreign Affairs (ECFR). Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 09:12 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "the current state of affairs in relations between Serbia and the European Union in the process of our country's Eurointegration and the future of the dialogue Belgrade and Pristina."

They also spoke about the implementation of political and economic reforms on the road to the EU, with particular emphasis on regional cooperation.



Dacic reiterated that full EU membership represents Serbia's foreign policy priority, and that our country is committed to resolving all open issues through dialogue and peaceful means.



The minister pointed to the need to find sustainable solutions in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, with the adequate support of the international community.