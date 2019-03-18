Politics Serbia will protect its people in Kosovo - president President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that if NATO is not able to protect the Serb people in the southern province, the Republic of Serbia will do so. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, March 18, 2019 | 09:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Vucic was speaking on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the pogrom against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbian government's website said.

Vucic said in his address to the public that today it is 15 years since a great and terrible pogrom of Albanian extremists against the Serb people living in Kosovo an Metohija took place, which was carried out with the support of a part of the international community.



This resulted in the demolition and burning of 35 churches and monasteries, 935 Serbian buildings, of which 738 houses, ten public buildings, schools, post offices and health centers. A total of 4,012 Serbs were expelled out of six towns and nine villages. 28 people were killed and 994 injured. Among them, 143 Serbs and dozens of members of international forces. Two villages were wiped out - Slatina and Svinjare, he said.



He pointed out that at that time there were 38,000 KFOR troops and 8,000 UNMIK policemen deployed in the southern Serbian province.



Vucic expressed fear due to the fact that the Community of Serb Municipalities was not formed, that the deals made under the Brussels agreement have not been fulfilled, and that Pristina imposed tariffs on Serbian goods and adopted a platform that is not in favor, but against dialogue.



As for Serbia, it will protect its people in Kosovo and Metohija if those whose task is to do so do not do it. It seems to me that NATO did not understand its role well and that it must understand that their work is in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244 to protect our people in every place in Kosovo and Metohija, he underlined.



The Serbian president stressed that he sends a clear message from Belgrade that Serbia is ready to talk with Pristina and to cooperate, but that he is afraid that Pristina has shown through its platform and tariffs, and with everything else, that it does not want the same.



"We believe that reaching a compromise solution is the best. If someone does not want it, they should clearly and unequivocally say so. Serbia will always be ready for talks and dialogue, but it is firm enough and determined to protect its people and its vital interests," Vucic stated.