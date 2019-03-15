Politics Grenada supports solving Kosovo issue through dialogue Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Friday in Belgrade with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Grenada Charles Peter David, the Serbian government said. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 15, 2019 | 15:28 Tweet Share

David is on an official visit to Serbia, where he was also received by President Aleksandar Vucic, and where he met and later held a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.

The meeting took place after the country's government canceled all previous decisions regarding the status Kosovo and canceled the recognition of Kosovo’s unilaterally declared independence.



Brnabic expressed the gratitude to Grenada for this decision, as well as for the support to reach a compromise solution through dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



She pointed out that Belgrade is determined to continue the dialogue and achieve a lasting and sustainable solution, if the necessary conditions are created.



David pointed out that his country has traditionally friendly relations with Serbia based on mutual respect and support, and added that the government of Granada will firmly support the position that Belgrade and Pristina agree on.



The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, who on this occasion conveyed his gratitude to Charles David David for support of Grenada to our country at the last General Assembly of the Interpol in Dubai and voting against the receipt of the so-called Kosovo into this organization.



Stefanovic also said that Pristina's new request for admission to Interpol is a renewed attempt to politicize the work of this professional police organization.



Also, the ministers discussed the possible cooperation of the police of the two countries.



David said at the meeting that the two main branches of his country's economy are agriculture and tourism, and that, in addition to the IT sector and education, it is precisely those areas where further cooperation with Serbia should be developed.



Prime Minister Brnabic expressed her expectation that a program of cooperation between the two countries will be defined in the forthcoming period, and that its modalities will be examined, and that Serbia will consider the possibility of granting scholarships to a number of students in the state of Grenada.