Politics KFOR denies knowledge of Pristina's plans KFOR is not aware of Pristina's alleged intention to raid northern Kosovo and takes over the Trepca (mining complex), claims KFOR spokesperson Vincenzo Grasso. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 09:16

Commenting on media reports that KFOR knows about Pristina's plan, the spokesperson this military mission calls on everyone to refrain from provoking unnecessary tensions by placing unverified information that causes unwarranted concern among the population.

When asked by Tanjug how KFOR would act in the event of armed forces raiding the north of Kosovo, Grasso briefly stated that KFOR maintains stable and good relations with all security forces in Kosovo, as well as with the Serbian Army, in order to prevent any unexpected action or event.



"KFOR is fully committed to carrying out its mandate in accordance with (UN) Security Council Resolution 1244 to guarantee safety and security for all people in Kosovo. KFOR is working on prevention and is prepared to intervene in case of any threat to security," Grasso added.



He pointed out that the security situation in Kosovo is under control and that there are no indications of possible incidents.



"Concerns are caused only by the current rhetoric, because it creates an environment in which an isolated incident can escalate. KFOR urges all public speakers and media to be careful, so that their words do not cause far-reaching consequences," Grasso said.