Politics "If we accepted Cosic's and Djidjic's idea we'd be in EU" If we accepted the idea of ​​delineation as a solution for Kosovo, when Dobrica Cosic offered it for the first time, today we would be a member of the EU. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 13:14

President Aleksandar Vucic said this on Tuesday.

In his statement for RTS, the Serbian president said that Serbia at a time when (writer) Cosic and (late PM) Djindjic talked about that, had much more in Kosovo than it has today.



He thus responded to the RTS question on the occasion of the LDP reminding that Zoran Djindjic and Dobrica Cosic advocated the idea of ​​delineation as a solution for Kosovo, and that he thinks he would fare better than then in the realization of this idea.



"We are not closer to the agreement with Pristina, because we are not negotiating with it," Vucic also said today about Monday's meeting with Anglela Merkel'sforeign policy advisers.



He pointed out that German officials had informed him that they had unequivocally asked Pristina to abolish the taxes, but he pointed out, did not expect Pristina to do so.



"I expect that in April there will be some attempts and movements from the European Union to change things on the ground," Vucic said. As he said, if you want to talk to someone, "you are not hammering things in, because it's hard to get the nails out."



Vucic said he spoke with German officials about relations between Belgrade and Pristina, the taxes (on products from central Serbia) and platform (for negotiations with Belgrade) that Pristina adopted several days ago.



Vucic will today also speak for Prva TV.