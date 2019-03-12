Politics Economy focus of joint govt. session of Serbia and Hungary Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Monday in Belgrade with Ambassador of Hungary to Serbia Attila Pinter. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 11:30 Tweet Share

They discussed preparation of the fifth joint session of the two governments, which will take place in Serbia, the government announced.

Brnabic expressed her satisfaction with the cooperation and bilateral relations of the two countries, and stressed that Hungary is the third largest foreign trade partner of Serbia among the EU member states.



Brnabic and Pinter agreed that there are no open political issues between Serbia and Hungary, which is why the economy will be the focus of the upcoming joint session of the two governments.



Ambassador Pinter said that nine agreements are being prepared, which will be signed during the joint session of the governments of Serbia and Hungary