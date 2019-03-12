Politics Meeting with Merkel's associates ends around midnight At about midnight last night, the president of Serbia concluded his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's advisers. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 09:05 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The daily Blic says that after almost two hours of talks, there were no official announcements or statements.

This paper earlier reported that Jan Hecker, the most important foreign policy adviser to the German chancellor and her Balkan adviser, Matthias Luttenberg arrived in the Serbian capital to try to get things between Belgrade and Pristina back to the negotiating table.



They had previously spoken in Pristina with the leadership there.



The daily's diplomatic sources assessed that the meeting with Vucic could be decisive when it comes to the future of the dialogue.