Politics Angela Merkel's key associates to speak with Vucic - report Jan Hecker, the most important foreign policy adviser of Angela Merkelm and her Balkan adviser Matthias Luttenberg, are coming to Belgrade on Monday evening. Source: Blic Monday, March 11, 2019 | 12:47 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

They will come here after Pristina, and will either tonight or tomorrow meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "in order to try to lower tensions between Belgrade and Pristina," according to the Belgrade-based daily Blic, which is citing diplomatic sources.

"This meeting is decisive when we talk about the future of the dialogue and the relations of the two sides," a source told the paper.



Hecker and Luttenberg are currently in Pristina, but there is still no official announcement of their arrival in Belgrade.