"After meeting US official, Vucic has clear situation"

He knows the views of the administration of US President Donald Trump, said Milovan Drecun (SNS), chairman of the Serbian Assembly Committee for Kosovo and Metohija.

Drecun estimated in a statement for RTS that the meeting between the president and Hale was "important."



According to him, Vucic and his associates first heard what steps Washington would take towards Pristina in order to create the conditions for the continuation of the dialogue.



"Vucic will have a clear situation on what the positions of the administration of President Trump are," Drecun said.