Politics PM: Pristina's third, and final blow to Kosovo dialogue The Pristina Platform (for the dialogue with Belgrade) is the third and final blow to the dialogue, PM Ana Brnabic told reporters on Friday in Belgrade.

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 11:47

She spoke after a meeting of the Council for National Security.

erbian President Aleksandar Vucic convened the meeting after the adoption of this platform.



The prime minister added that this document is contrary to common sense, and that the reaction of Serbia will, "as always, be measured."



Brnabic told reporters that the conclusion of the session was that the adoption of this platform was undoubtedly "the third and final blow to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina."



"The first blow was the disregard of the Brussels agreement by Pristina. Today marks 2,149 days since the signing of Agreement, and Pristina did nothing, it did not implement a single letter of that document. Nothing has come of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), which was the only obligation of Pristina, and the spine of the agreement, she explained.



The second blow to the dialogue, she said, was the introduction of taxes on the goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



The prime minister recalled that the taxes were first introduced on November 6, "and due to the lukewarm response of the international community, Pristina then increased them by the absurd 100 percent."



"Until today, they have never been revoked. Pristina has given a clear message both to the EU and the US that the taxes will not be abolished and it was the second big blow. The third final blow was the adoption of this platform. It is contrary to common sense," Brnabic concluded.



"The reaction of Serbia will be, as we have done so far, measured. We will be careful about what our reaction is, we will analyze all aspects of our reaction. It will be responsible, but I must say that at any time we will know how to protect the interests of the Republic of Serbia and its citizens," the prime minister said.



The platform, she pointed out, is contrary to common sense, "a document that takes time to analyze, but one thing is clear":



"This is a document against any compromise, against further dialogue, it tells nothing about the life of Serbs in Kosovo, not to mention anything else. We will continue to analyze this document, but my conclusion is that it is contrary to reason," Brnabic said after the Council session.



Pristina has, with all its previous steps directed against Belgrade, systematically gone toward stopping the dialogue, so that no compromise is possible. The president of erbia will speak to citizens in (the town of) Sremska Mitrovica today about this platform, and what Serbia's reaction will be," Brnabic said.