Politics Interpol confirms: Kosovo sent new membership application Interpol's General Secretariat has confirmed it has received a new application for membership from Kosovo, Pristina-based daily Bota Sot is reporting. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 12:08 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

According to the article, "a senior Interpol official said the General Assembly is scheduled to take place in October in Chile, but the agenda has not yet been finalized."

He also said that the application had been sent on January 31.



Behgjet Pacolli, who serves as foreign minister of Kosovo, said he was optimistic about this latest bid, and that Kosovo's membership in Interpol would "represent a threat to nobody."



Pristina's previous application to join the organization was rejected in November 2018.



Belgrade is opposed to this, and has called on Interpol to respect its own rules and not consider the bid.