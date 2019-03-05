Politics Serbia, NATO share interest in preserving regional stability First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic received on Monday Deputy Commander of NATO Joint Force Command in Naples Lieutenant General Christian Juneau. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 10:11 Tweet Share (Photo: Serbian MFA)

The interlocutors underlined that Serbia and NATO have a common interest of preserving peace and stability in the region, as well as the determination to further enhance partnership cooperation in all spheres of common interest, the Serbian government said in a press release.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of political dialogue at the highest level, as well as practical military and civil cooperation in a number of areas within the Partnership for Peace program, with more than a hundred partner activities being implemented on an annual basis.



During the talks, the active participation of Serbia in numerous international missions and operations under the auspices of the EU and the UN was evaluated positively, as well as the readiness for coordination and cooperation with the Alliance in the field of fight against terrorism, emergency response and facing current regional and global security challenges and threats.



Juneau confirmed that NATO fully respects Serbia's determination to be military neutral, which, he said, is not an obstacle to the further enhancement of partnership cooperation with the Alliance.



Speaking about the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, which is the most important political and security challenge for our country, Dacic said that it is of the utmost importance that the mandate of the KFOR Mission be implemented to the full extent.



Juneau praised the Serbian government for a balanced and moderate approach, as well as for investing extraordinary efforts in order to reach a compromise solution for the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



He said that NATO is currently re-evaluating its engagement in relation to the Kosovo Security Forces and underlined that the role of KFOR in ensuring a safe environment and free movement for all in the province will not change.