Politics PM to "react to sexual harassment case if need be" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Friday addressed to the case concerning Brus Municipal President Milutin "Jutka" Julicic. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 1, 2019 | 15:08

Brnabic commented on the news that Julicic was responsible for turning off the cable signal (while a part of the town experienced a blackout at the same time) - all allegedly in order to prevent local citizens from hearing a televised confession of Marija Lukic, who has accused Julicic of sexual harassment.

Brnabic said she would react "only if it proved to be true and if the institutions failed to respond."



"Institutions have reacted, an indictment against him has been raised, and the subject (sexual harassment) is being processed," the prime minister said.



She emphasized that "we are all fighting for the rule of law and therefore everything should be left to the institutions."



"If there is evidence that this (the turning off of the TV signal) has happened, and if the institutions do not react, I will," she said, adding that it was "first necessary to see if there was evidence for that."



She said that Jelicic is now being prosecuted "regardless of whether he is the president of a municipality or a member of a party."



"before, members of the (ruling) party were untouchable. The victim has received institutional protection and institutions are doing their job. What will be the result and whether he will continue to be the president of the municipality is not for me to say, we have to wait for the case to finish and for the institutions to then act - that is the rule of law," Brnabic concluded.