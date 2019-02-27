Politics Abolition of tariffs precondition for dialogue with Pristina Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Tuesday with German Ambassador to Serbia Thomas Schieb, the Serbian government has announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 13:37 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to this, Schief told her that Germany will continue to insist that Pristina immediately abolish the tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia- Herzegovina.

Brnabic expressed her gratitude for the consistent position of Germany on this issue, and underlined that the abolition of tariffs is a precondition for the continuation of negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina.



Brnabic and Schieb also discussed overall bilateral relations of the two countries.



The interlocutors agreed that the bilateral relations are at a high level and characterised by good cooperation in all fields, as evidenced by the upcoming visit of the defence minister of Germany to Belgrade.



Brnabic pointed out that Germany is one of the most important economic partners of Serbia and one of the largest investors in the Serbian economy, and added that we are interested in further improvement of economic cooperation through further growth of foreign trade and new investments.