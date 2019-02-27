Politics If that's the price, we don't need recognition - Haradinaj Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj stated that Kosovo "has no territorial pretensions towards any country." Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 09:12 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

He stated that this was established "in the Constitution - and Pristina will not demand that the recognition of Serbia be conditioned by giving up territory."

After the session of the government of Kosovo, he said that he did not know in which context President Hasim Thaci mentioned the joining of the Presevo valley (an area in central Serbia) to Kosovo, but that Pristina "has no territorial pretensions or is aksing for recognition in order to give the territory."



"If that's the price, then we do not have the need for recognition, we can still wait. We do without an agreement," Haradinaj said.



According to him, the opening of the border issue is Wthe agenda of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin."



Haradinaj also said that the taxes on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be abolished "after he sees an agreement on mutual recognition on the dialogue table."



"We are in favor of returning to the dialogue, which is not related to the taxes, in order to achieve a comprehensive agreement. We are not for an agreement that has border and territory changes," he said.



According to him, "no one can guarantee what will happen if the border issue is opened. A crisis and tragedy will open in the region," Haradinaj thinks.