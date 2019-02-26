Politics Thaci announces: I will resign Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says he would resign or call a referendum if the Assembly did not approve an agreement with Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 13:21 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to this agreement, Kosovo would be given three municipalities of central Serbia - Bujanovac, Presevo and Medvedja.

Thaci told Pristina's Report TV that he would resign if an agreement with Belgrade foresaw the merger of these three municipalities with Kosovo, but the parliament did not accept such an agreement.



"Those who criticize me should not think that I would violate the constitution. I would never violate the constitution, but to change the constitution changes, yes. We can reach an agreement and then bring it before the Assembly of Kosovo, which can approve it or not," Thaci said and added that he would resign or call a referendum in that case.



He reiterated that Pristina cannot, because of hostility with Belgrade, endanger the strategic alliance with the United States, and said that the taxes on goods from central Serbia should be abolished.