Politics Serbia receives four more MiG-29s - this time from Belarus The Serbian Air force has received another MiG-29 warplanes, this time from Belarus. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 10:37 Tweet Share (Serbian MoD)

A delegation of the Serbian Ministry of Defense, led by Minister Aleksandar Vulin, attended on Monday a takeover ceremony in Baranovichy, Belarus.

Although these aircraft are now formally owned by Serbia, they will arrive here only after their overhaul, that started in Belarus on February 22, is complete.



"We can say that starting today, we have 14 MiG-29s in out fleet - a number we could only dream about in 2012 when (now) Presient Vucic became defense minister," Vulin said.



He added that this new batch of warplanes came as a result of "personal relations between Vucic and Belarus President Lukashenko" and as part of the agreement on military-technical cooperation and assistance between the two countries.



Vulin said that the 14 MiG-29s are at the 4+ generation level, "which means they are among the most modern aircraft in the world."