Politics "Strong US support needed to continue Kosovo dialogue" First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met on Monday with principal director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council John Erath. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 09:11

Erath traveled here with Director for European Affairs at National Security Council William Berkley.

According to the Serbian government, they are on a two-day visit to Belgrade.



During the meeting, "mutual satisfaction was expressed over the improvement of bilateral relations with a rich history," a press release said.



Dacic said that last year a series of events marked the 100th anniversary of the alliance in the First World War and of the raising the Serbian flag over the White House.



The officials "reiterated its readiness to continue the dialogue with Pristina in order to find a lasting solution after the withdrawal of the decision on taxes (on products from central Serbia).



On the US side, the attitude was expressed about the need to urgently abolish the taxes that Pristina imposed on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Also, strong support has been expressed to the continuation of the dialogue to find a mutually acceptable and durable solution, which will lead to the preservation of stability, security and further progress of the entire region of the Western Balkans.