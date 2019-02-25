Politics "Mogherini is biased, on Serbia's side" Alternative political initiative leader Mimoza Kusari-Lila says EU High Representative Federica Mogherini "has no credibility to talk about Kosovo." Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 12:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

According to this Kosovo politician, Mogherini's is biased, and on the side of Serbia.

"The EU should send its messages to Kosovo through another official because sje (Mogherini) has made many promises and then stood on the side of Serbia," Kusari-Lila told the Ekonomia Online website.



She also believes that Mogherini's statements about Kosovo "at the end of her mandate" are "irrelevant."