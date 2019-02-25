Politics Project to combat transnational crime presented Ivica Dacic said on Sunday that the Republic of Serbia and all of our institutions are very committed to fighting organized crime, in every aspect of it. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, February 25, 2019 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The first deputy PM and foreign minister presented the Crime Stoppers Global Solutions project in the field of combating transnational crime, noting that we are that without stabilizing the neighborhood.

He assessds the experience and reputation that Crime Stoppers Global Solutions can significantly help Serbia in the challenges it faces when it comes to combating cross-border crime.



"I am convinced that the citizens of Serbia, as well as our state institutions, will well accept the concept of crime stops, which has been in the United States and many other countries for more than four decades, and that this project will also be a way to achieve a common goal – a safe community where dealing with crime is a big and unreasonable risk", Dacic said.



He assessed that today's challenges for personal and collective security are really great and that without the cooperation of all, primarily state and citizens, we cannot fight them.



In order to achieve this, we must have full cooperation with citizens and that is why this initiative is more than welcome. I expect that it will come to life very quickly and that concrete results will soon be visible, just as in the case of America and other countries where the crime stop programs have existed for decades, Dacic concluded.