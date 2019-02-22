Politics "Every day they threaten us - but our message is clear" The president of Serbia has continued his campaign "The Future of Serbia" with the visit to the Ras (Raska) District. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 22, 2019 | 11:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Aleksandar Vucic's first stop on Friday was Vrnjacka Banja, where he visited the Health Center named after Dr. Nikola Dzamic.

In front of the building, he was greeted by the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar, the Raska District chief Nebojsa Simovic, Vrnjacka Banja Mayor Boban Djurovic, Health Center's Director Vesna Malacanin, and the employees of that institution.



In his address to citizens gathered on the spa's promenade, Vucic said that "every day the Serb people are threatened in Kosovo and Metohija, the message of Serbia is that it will preserve peace and stability, but nobody should understand it as a sign of weakness because Belgrade will not allow anyone, Pristina included, to attack our people."



The president also said that he had no worries about the Serbian economy, but that he was concerned about the political situation in the region.



"We have in Pristina people who behave irresponsibly, they have not fulfilled what is written in the Brussels agreement, the only obligation, the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), and after that they introduced taxes of 100 percent on Serbian goods, seeking to destroy the Serb people in Kosovo, to expel them from their centuries-old homes, but also to inflict economic damage on Serbia. We can endure this damage, but we will not give up on national and state interests," he stressed.



Vucic said that Serbia is not at all playing a hero, "like some earlier who were and running away." He stressed, however, that "if we preserve peace and stability, even greater investments in Vrnjacka Banja will be possible, salaries and pensions will grow even faster."