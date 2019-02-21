Politics "There'll be peace until someone starts killing Serbs" President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he "has the political courage to solve the Kosovo issue." Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 12:22 Tweet Share (screenshot, Prva TV)

"There will be peace as long as someone doesn't attacks physically the Serbs and starts killing them, I could not stand that," Vucic said.

Speaking for Prva TV's morning program, Vucic said that he has taken over solving the Kosovo issue as his job, and that the Serbian government authorized him to negotiate.



Vucic added that there will probably be no solution, because there are many different goals and factors in the world that are able to launch through their agency networks whatever they want and destroy any attempt at conversation and reaching an agreement.



"I am not optimistic about reaching a deal, although I am ready to talk to Pristina as soon as the taxes are abolished," he said.



He said he was "very scared that this problem will remain for our children."



"I will do everything so it doesn't. I will lose a lot of reputation, because I know it's unpopular, but I will fight for an agreement," he said.



Vucic also said that it was realistic not to reach one, and that this would be "his biggest mistake."



He stressed that he would "not politically let this problem remain unresolved, butalready knows that he will be politically defeated on this issue."



"I will fight with all my strength and heart, but I know 99 percent that I will not succeed. I have no problem with this in the historical sense, but I have because of the real life of our people. I am not one of those who wants everything to be ours, but rather those who are responsible, and the one managed to bring Kosovo back to the political map of the world," Vucic said.



Asked if he had an idea about a solution, he answered affirmatively and emphasized that he would "present it the same second when someone accepts it, and that should be done primarily by the Albanians." He added that he has already "said some things of idea, but not some others."



The frozen conflict does not exist anymore, he pointed out, "because the Albanians no longer want it, they want to fully consolidate the state they created in 2008, they are nervous and are not rarely making the wrong decisions, and that is seen by Europe and in the United States, and they are in a hurry to solve it, because they see the Albanians' nervousness and see that this could lead to a conflict."