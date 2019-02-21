Politics FM to US ambassador: Which side of history are you on? Ivica Dacic has replied to US Ambassador Kyle Scott, who believes that, on the issue of the situation in Venezuela, Serbia is on the wrong side of history. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MFA, file)

"The Americans are properly on the right side, supporting Kosovo. We were on their side in both world wars, and they chose the ones they fought against in both wars," the Serbian foreign minister told the Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.

Scott has previously said on his official Twitter account that Serbia is "on the wrong side of history" regarding the political crisis in Venezuela. "The Venezuelan people are starving under the illegal rule of the dictatorial regime," wrote Scott. "More than 50 countries in Latin America, North America and Western Europe have stood by the people of Venezuela and the provisional president Guaido."



Dacic said earlier that Serbia respected every choice of the people in Venezuela make, and that Serbia was not the one to determine who the country's president is.



"Serbia is leading a principled policy based on respect for international law, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and settlement of disputes peacefully," Dacic said in a conversation with visiting deputy foreign minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil.