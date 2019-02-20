Politics "Croatians reselling Serbian wheat in Kosovo" Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic says Serbian goods are available throughout Kosovo, where they arrive via "alternative paths." Source: Beta Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 15:05 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Serbian officials had promptly warned about a black market springing up, immediately after Pristina (increased by 100 percent) its taxes on Serbian product, Ljajic told Radio-Television Serbia on Wednesday.

And he added, "When you look at the stores in the north and the south of Kosovo, you can seen that there are Serbian goods that appear there via various channels."



"You have a situation that our wheat goes to Croatia, and then that wheat is transported as Croatian wheat and sold in Kosovo. A part of the goods goes in by, say, being sold to a businessman in Macedonia, and he then re-exports them and sells them in Kosovo," said Ljajic.



He said that within three months the losses would amount to about 90 million euros less goods sold compared to the same period last year, that is, before the introduction of this trade barrier by Pristina.



"I think that the bigger loss will be if these taxes remained, because our businesspeople will lose that market. We saw that businesspeople from Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Albania, Macedonia have appeared... others have taken advantage of this space as an alternative to their offer products," said Ljajic.