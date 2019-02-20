Politics "Solve crisis in Venezuela through dialogue" First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic received on Tueday Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Yvan Gil. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 14:25 Tweet Share The Serbian MFA in Belgrade (File)

Dacic told Gil that Serbia’s and Venezuela’s relations are characterized by a long friendship, reflected in mutual support on the international plan, expressing appreciation for the country's principled position (non-recognition) on Kosovo and Metohija, as well as voting against the so-called "Kosovo" in Interpol and UNESCO.

Dacic pointed out that Serbia is pursuing a principled policy based on respect for international law, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and the settlement of disputes peacefully.



He pointed out that Serbia understands the difficult situation in Venezuela and welcomed the dialogue as a way to reach a lasting solution to the crisis in that country.



Gil confirmed the consistent support of Venezuela regarding Kosovo and Metohija.