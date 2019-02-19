Politics "Belgrade's position and offer for Kosovo is delimitation" The idea of delimitation is Belgrade's proposal in the talks with Pristina, says Serbian First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 13:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MFA, file)

Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether discussing delimitation was Belgrade's official position for solving the Kosovo issue - whether this was being talked about - Dacic replied: "Our official offer is to solve this problem in that way. That is our official offer."

But he stressed that a possible line of delimitation is yet to be drawn or established. Dacic said that President Aleksandar Vucic had put forward the delimitation concept in principle, and that this is "the only realistic way to reach a compromise - bu the idea has not been elaborated during the (Belgrade-Pristina) dialogue.)



"When he began to talk about it, about delimitation, that we wanted to something of the sort at all, they all jumped up attacked him. So far, there have been only two options: either Kosovo is a province, or is it independent, nothing else has been mentioned," said Dacic.



Asked what the delimitation proposed by Vucic in fact means, Dacic said that it was "just an idea that should come to the agenda and materialize."



"There might be other ideas around which a compromise can be reached," Dacic added.



Asked "where that (delimitated) place would be" - the minister replied: "Where we agree, where it's acceptable to both sides."