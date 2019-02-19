Politics "Don't recognize Kosovo - get Serbian embassy" The diplomatic and consular network of Serbia should be expanded with seven new offices in the Caribbean, South America, and Far and Middle East regions. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 12:36 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to the daily Vecernje Novosti, Serbia will open new representative offices in Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Venezuela, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, Armenia, and Palestine.

The Belgrade newspaper further writes on Tuesday that "when selecting the destinations for the new diplomatic missions, one of the most important foreign policy goals of Serbia was front and center - i.e., preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state" - so that these are either among the countries that did not recognize the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo, or had done so, but have since withdrawn their recognition.



Serbia currently has 69 embassies, seven permanent missions and 24 consulates abroad.



Vecernje Novosti said that this year's Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget also provides RSD 100 million for the opening of the Cultural Center of Serbia in London.