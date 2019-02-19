Politics Skopje is new "hub for attacks against Vucic and Serbia" Skopje has replace Budapest as the center of intelligence work against Serbia, Defense Minister Alekdsandar Vulin has told the daily Vecernje Novosti. Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 11:28 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MoD, file)

According to Vulin, the capital of Macedonia has become a place where funding and support is provided for "snitches and crooks" from all over the region, for politicians who believe cooperating with foreigners is the only way they came come to power.

Vulin in this way commented on a meeting between Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and leader of the opposition Alliance for Serbia Dragan Djilas, which took place in Skopje.



The Alliance announced that the meeting concerned "the current situation in Serbia and two-month (weekly) civil protests".



"The strong position of President Aleksandar Vucic that Serbia will not accept the rule of the ambassador has brought him under a direct attack of the services. Skopje has become a space from which they launch and from which they will be launching attacks against Serbia and its president," Vulin told the Novosti daily.