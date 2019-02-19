Politics Trump "interested in solving Kosovo issue" The United States, headed by President Donald Trump, is interested in resolving the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 09:57 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

This was stated by the minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic.

"Trump is interested in resolving the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. Trump needs a foreign policy success, and that would be a permanent solution for Kosovo that cannot be achieved without a solution with Serbia," Dacic told Happy TV.



He added that Trump realized that there would be no agreement with Serbia, as have the Albanians, but also some European countries.



"It's a convenient moment now, America is in a hurry for elections. (EU foreign policy chief) Mogherini's in a hurry. On the other hand, those who do not want a solution do not hurry," Dacic said, alluding to the position of the authorities of the provisional institutions in Pristina.



He added that it was necessary to "assemble certain pieces at the international level that are at this time positive for Serbia.#



"If he (former Democratic US Vice President Joseph), Biden returns, I don't how he will impact on Serbia honestly, because in Pristina there is his boulevard. We will not be looking forward to that administration, so I'm cheering on Trump because if nothing else, he defeated Hillary Clinton," said Dacic.



He also announced that more countries would be revoking their recognition of Kosovo, recalled that in the last five years 13 countries have already done so.



"Citizens of Serbia, the number of members of the UN who recognize Kosovo's independence will soon fall below half," Dacic said, adding that his goal was for another six countries to withdraw recognition in order for this to happen.



As he explained, out of 193 UN members, 91 countries certainly did not recognize Kosovo, some have but do not vote (in favor of Pristina), while Serbia should have a majority of 97 votes.



"In order to be sure one hundred percent, we need six more countries. I want to finish with these six more countries, and then retire," Dacic said.