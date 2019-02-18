Politics Another oppostion protest held in Belgrade The One of Five Million protest against the current government ended in Belgrade on February 16 in front of the National Asembly, Beta agency is reporting. Source: Beta Monday, February 18, 2019 | 10:36 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The message from the organizers to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was : "You can count, we are counting down," along a notification to citizens that they could sign a Agreement with the People in all of the cities where the protests were happening.

Protesters were invited to sign the Agreement, which can be found in numerous boxes placed in front of the parliament, and keep a copy so they can monitor the opposition when the regime changes.



It was also stated that the Agreement with the People obliges the opposition to prevent "a new Vucic" from rising again and that the protests across Serbia were the future, while "Vucic's circus caravan is the past."



"Understand, Vucic, you are the darkest past," the sound system said.



Some of the protesters filled the stairs of the parliament building, unfurling large banners reading One of Five Million and It's begun, and lighting torches.



Protesters also held up Serbian flags.



The protesters marched through downtown streets where they left a banner reading: It's begun and One of Five Million at the Presidency.



The Agreement with the People was signed during the event by attorney Bozo Prelevic, journalist Srdjan Skoro and representative of the Association for the Protection of Constitutionality and Legality, Savo Manjolovic who also spoke to the crowd.



Feb. 16 also saw protests in Kragujevac, Pirot, Aleksandrovac, Brus, Jagodina, Kosovska Mitrovica, Smederevska Palanka, and Kovin, while on Feb. 15 they were held in Subotica, Novi Sad, Pancevo, Sabac, Valjevo, Pozarevac, Krusevac, Cacak, Nis, Leskovac, Vranje, Kraljevo, Uzice, Smederevo, Zajecar and Pozega.