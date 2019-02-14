Politics We must not allow Serbia to win, says Pristina official President of the Kosovo Assembly Kadri Veseli says that "partnership with the US should be safeguarded." Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 14, 2019 | 12:02 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

He added that "Serbia should not be allowed to benefit from Kosovo's mistakes," pointing out that currently no western partner was on Pristina's taxes on goods from central Serbia, increased by 100 percent in November.

Veseli told Kosovo-based broadcaster RTS that "there was not a single need to reach this situation, to receive the letter from the US" - sent to the three leaders in Pristina, and asking for the said taxes to be revoked.



Veseli claims that Serbia "deserves not only a 100 percent tax, but reciprocity measures, and a range of measures due to its incorrect behavior during these two decades towards our goods, citizens and institutions," and added that the US "should be taken seriously."



He said that it should not be allowed for international partners to share the same position with Serbia regarding the taxes.



"There is not competition, we should be wise and overcome this self-trapped situation from which Serbia benefits. We must not let Serbia win. We should safeguard our partnership with the US and the West. No western partner is currently on our side on this issue," Veseli said, adding that this was the reason why he proposed "a temporary suspension" of the taxes.