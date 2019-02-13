Politics "Pristina's nervous, West did right things verbally" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he wants Pristina to abolish taxes (on goods from central Serbia) and resume the (Kosovo) talks. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 13, 2019 | 14:21 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

He added that, as long as there are no Belgrade-Pristina talks, there is a danger of violence against Serbs (in Kosovo).

Vucic told TV Pink on Wednesday morning, regarding the possibility of Ramush Haradinaj abolishing the said taxes, that this Kosovo politician has long been thinking about it.



"We'll see what will happen. I mean, when it comes to verbal pressure, we can say that everything Western partners have done is alright, and our thanks to the Chinese and the Russians, who are always with us. Today there is a unified condemnation, on this issue, in the world," he said.



Vucic said that his assessment was - "and it turned out that what others were saying was off the mark, although I'm was not sure this will happen right away " - - that in Pristina, "the vote will be 17-3, in order for Haradinaj to save face, to continue as prime minister, while the burden of revoking the taxes will be taken by the DPK and other parties."



"They'll make such a game, but it's their business. It is important for to us that taxes are abolished, because the damage is 40 million euros, which we suffer as a state," he stressed.



Vucic announced that Serbia, "when it is 90 days (since Pristina raised taxes by 100 percent) are over" will launch "other mechanisms with CEFTA and the EU.



Vucic said there was nervousness in Pristina and that he is worried that after the introduction of the taxes, they could take some other steps.



"The only thing that scares me in Kosovo and Metohija is that them moving violently against the Serb population. It's a thing that's bothering me, haunts me and scares me," he said.



Vucic pointed out that he is working with international partners to strengthen our position and that he wants to the taxes to be revoked, "because as long as there is no conversation, there is a possibility for conflicts."



"When there is talking, it's hard to expect conflicts, and when there is not, we go backwards and not through Serbia's fault," he stressed.



Asked about relations between Pristina and the US, Vucic stressed that there was no doubt that they are strategic.



Vucic also announced today that he will take part in the Munich Security Conference, "where all the most important people from the world will be" - and, according to the agenda, he expect meetings with 15-20 officials.



According to him, the main topics will be "how to stop China, the Western world will talk about it, and the attitude towards Russia."



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also be in Munich, whom Vucic says he will meet with.



As he pointed out, in Munich there will also be representatives of the provisional Pristina institutions - Tachi, Haradinaj, and Hoxhaj.



"They'll be blasting from all sides, I'm going there to fight for Serbia," he said.