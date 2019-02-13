Politics Putin writes to Vucic, congratulates "brotherly Serb people" Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter congratulating President Aleksandar Vucic Serbia's upcoming Statehood Day. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 13, 2019 | 11:44 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

Statehood Day, known also as Sretenje, will be celebrated on Friday, February 15.

Putin's letter to Vucic was delivered on Wednesday by Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin, the president's press service said in a statement



The letter reads:



"Dear Mr. President,



Receive cordial congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Statehood Day of Serbia.



In Russia, relations of strategic partnership with Serbia are highly valued. We emphasize with pleasure that cooperation between our countries is developing dynamically in the most diverse areas.



I would like to thank you once again for the warm reception given to me and the Russian delegation in Belgrade. I count on a continuation of our constructive dialogue and on joint work on bilateral and international agendas.



I sincerely wish you good health and successes, and to the brotherly people of Serbia - well-being and prosperity."



Vucic thanked Putin for this message, and in his conversation with Chepurin considered issues of bilateral cooperation. They expressed expectation that the Intergovernmental Mixed Cooperation Commission will make concrete the agreements reached during the visit of President Putin to Serbia, the statement said.



Chepurin reiterated Russia's position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija and pointed out that Pristina's taxes on Serbian goods represented an irresponsible step that jeopardized the dialogue and, above all, the life of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.