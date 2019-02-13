Politics Haradinaj "could put suspending taxes on govt. agenda" Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj is ready to put the issue of suspending taxes on goods from Serbia on the agenda of the government session if a minister proposes it. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 13, 2019 | 09:17 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

This was published by Pristina-based Koha.

"Haradinaj has, according to the valid rules, constitutional powers and law, so far addressed all issues on the agenda and will continue to deal with all issues related to the agenda," Doneta Gashi, Haradinaj political adviser, told the newspaper.



She thus responded when asked whether Haradinaj would "allow for decision-making of the government in accordance with the democratic procedure, envisaged in the rules in force, if one of the members of the government initiated a suspension of the taxes on goods from Serbia."



This information came after the United States sent a strongly-worded letter to Pristina's leaders demanding "suspension" of these taxes, raised by 100 percent last November, that affect goods coming from central Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina and warned them that, until they do so, relations with will not be returned to the previous level, while Washington is also not ruling out the possibility of re-examining others, not only security forms of cooperation with Pristina.



Haradinaj then said that he "loves the United States" but that taxes on products from central Serbia would not be abolished.