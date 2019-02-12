Politics Dacic responds to opposition politician regarding Venezuela At a time when neither the UN nor the EU have a unified stance on the Venezuelan crisis, the least we can do is not to change our position towards that country. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | 09:23 Tweet Share Ivica Dacic (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said this.

"Our own negative experience from recent past obligates us not to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states," he told Vecernje Novosti, and added:



"(Opposition politician) Canak certainly does not understand that, because he at the time went to Catalonia to support a referendum on secession from Spain, which is also our friend."



Dacic said this in respond to the leader of the League of Social Democrats of Vojvodina, Nenad Canak, who had previously asked Dacic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic whether his statement that Serbia "is not considering changing its position towards Venezuela" was "his personal position or the position of the government of Serbia."



"European countries have asked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to call elections to decide who will legitimately and legally obtain the opportunity to be Venezuelan president," Canak said, and asked whether Dacic's statement is "another case in which Serbia supporting Russia's position, rather than that of the EU."