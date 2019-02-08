Politics Full support to mandate of UNMIK in Kosovo First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic met on Thursday in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 8, 2019 | 13:31 Tweet Share (Serbian MFA)

The meeting took place on the eve of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to Guterres' regular report on the work of UNMIK, the UN mission in Kosovo, the Serbian government said.

Dacic informed the UN secretary-general about the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, especially in the context of a series of unilateral moves made by Pristina, without whose withdrawal there can be no continuation of the dialogue.



He expressed full support for the mandate of UNMIK in the southern Serbian province.



Also, in the light of the discussions preceding the meeting of the UN Security Council, the First Deputy Prime Minister informed the UN Secretary-General about reaching an agreement on the dynamics of the meetings in the coming period, and that it is more important to keep this issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council than how many sessions per year will be held.



The UN secretary-general expressed readiness for the continuation of the engagement of UNMIK in an objective and constructive manner, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.