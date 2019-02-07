Politics Vucic starts his "Future of Serbia" campaign/VIDEO President Aleksandar Vucic has started the campaign "The Future of Serbia" in Aleksinac, in the south Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 7, 2019 | 15:27 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

In that city he attended the presentation of projects supporting Serbia's development through the program "Norway for You."

The goal of the project is to contribute to a balanced socio-economic development in Serbia through increasing employment opportunities, especially of vulnerable and marginalized groups in 91 local self-governments.



Photographs of the president's welcome in Aleksinac have been posted on the campaign's official Instagram profile.



Vucic will also visit works on Corridor 10 highway, i.e., in the Grdelica Gorge, and will tomorrow continue the campaign in the town of Vranje.

"Norway sincere friend"

Addressing the conference in Aleksinac that brought together the heads of 91 local self-government administrations involved in the Norway for You - Serbia project, Aleksandar Vucic said onThursday such projects taught local administrations how to do their job in a transparent and responsible manner.



"Norway is a sincere friend of Serbia. Thank you for teaching us how to work, for teaching us about procedures, which will mean more money saved and more better spent money in the future," Vucic said, thanking Norway for its 250 mln euro assistance provided through various donations since 2000.



He said 4.2 million euros would be set aside for projects in Serbian municipalities.



The conference marks Serbia's long-standing and successful partnership with Norway, presenting examples of relevant past and ongoing projects and programs supported by Norwegian donations, Tanjug reported.