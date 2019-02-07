Politics Serbia and UK sign international road transport agreement A bilateral agreement on international road transport has been singed between Serbia and the UK in London. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 7, 2019 | 13:18 Tweet Share Mihajlovic (L) visiting the Crossrail subway construction site in London (Tanjug)

Serbian Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic and UK Minister of Transport Jesse Norman inked the document on Wednesday, Tanjug is reporting.

"This is an important day, in particular for Serbian transport operators as the agreement we signed today envisions full liberalization of road transport between our two countries and freight transport without the permits and licenses that used to be a problem up to now. Also, we discussed air transport and a bilateral agreement we will soon coordinate in that area as well," Mihajlovic said.



Norman said the agreement was a huge step forward for both countries and further international cooperation.



"This is good news for Serbian transport operators considering a steady rise of the trade volume and the number of their transports to the UK," Mihajlovic said.