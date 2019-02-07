Politics Dacic to represent Serbia at UN Security Council session Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will represent Serbia at Thursday's session of the United Nations Security Council, the Serbian government has announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, February 7, 2019 | 10:32 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MFA, file)

The session will discuss the report of the Secretary General on the work of UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK.

In addition to advocating for maintaining the regular dynamics and format of the UN SC meetings on UNMIK's work, as well as supporting the work of this mission to an unlimited extent and with an unchanged mandate, Dacic , who is also Serbia's first deputy PM, will present a review of UN secretary-general's reports on the work of UNMIK, a press relase said.



Dacic will also "outline Serbia's assessment of the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija" - especially in the context of a number of provocative and unilateral moves of Pristina in the previous period, as well as the increased number of attacks on Serbs and their property in the province.