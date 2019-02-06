Politics Haradinaj says communication has been cut with UN mission Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj stated that Kosovo has cut communication with the UN Mission in Kosovo, UNMIK. Source: Tanjug, RFE Thursday, February 7, 2019 | 09:22 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Haradinaj also says he does not think the letters this mission is sending to the UN reflect the truth.

According to the Radio Free Europe, this statement came after UN Secretary-Heneral Antonio Guterres assessed in his latest regular report on Kosovo that the biggest problem in relations between Belgrade and Pristina is the tax (increased by) 100 percent on Serbian goods.



"We do not communicate with them any more. UNMIK people write those letters and send them there. I do not think it's a reflection of the truth. Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have been created by war, the damage done and the great pain, as well as by non-solving relations with an agreement on recognition. As long as there is no recognition, it is normal that there will be tension," Haradinaj said on Wednesday in Vucitrn.



Haradinaj also said there would be no "corrections of the border between Kosovo and Serbia," and that Kosovo was "ready for an agreement that regulates all issues, not for an agreement aimed at territory and borders."



This statement came a day after Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said in New York that "border correction" will be part of a final agreement between Kosovo and Serbia.

Misinterpretation

UNMIK remains committed to its role of serving the people of Kosovo within the mandate given by the mission to the Security Council, said spokesman Sanam Dolatshahi.



She made this statement to Tanjug after Haradinaj announced that Pristina institutions had cut communication with that mission.



"The statement of the Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was probably caused by a misinterpretation of the report of UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, in some media," Dolatshahi said.