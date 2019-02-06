Politics Cooperation with US in field of security Nebojsa Stefanovic has met with US Ambassador Kyle Scott to discuss this year's plans of cooperation between the two countries in the field of internal affairs. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 10:04 Tweet Share

Stefanovic, deputy PM and interior minister, and Scott concluded that it is necessary to continue cooperation in the fight against organised crime, human trafficking, money laundering and border management, the Serbian government has announced.

Scott noted that the cooperation to date between the two countries in the field of the interior has been good, and that the two sides should work to make it better.