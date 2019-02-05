Politics EU on Trepca, Pristina's trade barrier, dialogue An EU spokeswoman say the status of the Trepca mining complex should be resolved through a legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 16:43 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

Maja Kocijancic also emphasizes that "all open issues between the two sides need to be resolved through the finalization of the dialogue."

The EU, as a mediator in the dialogue, aims to resolve all open issues between the two sides through a comprehensive legally binding agreement the normalization of Belgrade-Pristina relations, she replied to Tanjug's question on the consequences the adoption of the Trepca statute in Pristina's parliament will have on the fate dialogue.



Kocijancic reiterated that the EU expects the revocation of Pristina's taxes (on goods from central Serbia, raised by 100 percent) and for as quick as possible continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized earlier that the dialogue with Pristina can only be continued once the Pristina removes the taxes, but also stops with provocations, such as passing the Trepca legislation.



Two years ago, Pristina rejected the possibility of discussing the Trepca issue in Brussels, declaring the complex "Kosovo property," and arguing that it was "a done deal."



Belgrade considers Trepca to be Serbian property.