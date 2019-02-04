Politics Serbia and China set on comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday welcomed to the new ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Serbia, Chen Bo. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, February 4, 2019 | 15:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnbic stressed that friendly relations between the two countries are constantly improving, the government announced.

Brnabic pointed out the cooperation in large infrastructure projects and Chinese investments, including the investment in Smederevo Zelezara and RTB Bor.



Ambassador Chen expressed her conviction that cooperation will continue through new projects, and announced that she will personally strive for further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership and a firm friendship between Serbia and China.



The officials also discussed Serbia's participation in the Summit of 16+1 countries in Central and Eastern Europe and China, held in Dubrovnik this April.



The summit is expected to continue talks on the development of projects in the transport infrastructure sector, which, according to the prime minister, are of priority importance for our country.



The Prime Minister expressed her satisfaction with the opening of the "Chinese Festival of Light", which, thanks to the cooperation between the government of Serbia and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, held for the first time in Belgrade.